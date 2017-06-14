Over 400 communities benefit from MTN Foundation’s What Can We Do Together initiative

By Tare Youdeowei

COMMUNITY development project of MTN Foundation,‘What Can We Do Together’ has claimed to have impacted on more than 10 million Nigerians in 400 communities and 347 local government areas across Nigeria.

In these 347 local government areas, over 40 transformers, 40 boreholes and 14, 200 pieces of school furniture are said to have been installed. In addition, household items are also said to have been donated to 66 orphanage homes as well as supply of medical equipment to 80 primary healthcare centres. The initiative was well-received and lauded by residents in the beneficiary communities as the Foundation caters for educational needs through the donation of school furniture; healthcare needs through the donation of medical supplies and economic empowerment intervention through the donation of transformers and boreholes across the different communities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma, said that all projects were selected from a pool of thousands of nominations by members of the public in Phases 1 and 2, after rigorous screening and verification exercises.

