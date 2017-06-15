Pages Navigation Menu

Over 70 Ghanaian Immigrants Deported from the US

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Over 70 Ghanaian immigrants were deported from the United States on Wednesday for overstaying their permits. The all-male deportees arrived a chartered Delta Airline Flight at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport in handcuffs before they were handed over to local authorities, 3News reports. The actual number of immigrants was not clear, and most of them had no […]

