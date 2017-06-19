Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1,112 vacancies

‎By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In what might sound as a heartbreaking news to thousands of unemployed Nigerians who are frantically applying for the recently-advertised vacancies in the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, the federal government has declared that only 1, 112 vacancies currently exist in the service.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau, who stated this on Monday in Abuja, after presenting a handbook on the operations of the Presidential Executive Order at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters, said the vacant slots were the only ones approved by the president.

“There were two aborted Immigration recruitments that were done. The first one led to fatality and casualties. The second one was dispersed following discovery of so many abnormalities I which 2, 000 of them were sent home.

“When we came in November 2015, we looked at the whole thing and we discovered for the second one that it was not all the fault of the candidates as such, but it was the process that was followed that was flawed.

“So, we wrote a memo to Mr President that we should recall those candidates, 2000 of them, so that we can reassess them and the President graciously approved that and we advertised in papers and I think about 1,500 or so reported and out of this number 888 qualified for that recruitment. Now the balance of 1, 112 is what we are working on; that is the reason of the recent advertisement by the Nigerian Immigration Service to recruit that balance of 1,112 and this is the process we are in now”, he said.

He, however, assured of transparency in the recruitment process.

Vanguard checks revealed that no fewer than 80, 000 Nigerians have since applied for the jobs, with many others still unable to access the portal due to technica hitches from its back-end.

In the 2014 botched recruitment, over a hundred thousand Nigerians had applied for less than 4, 000 slots.

On his part, Comptroller General of the service, Muhammed Babandede, said; “We are going to recruit young officers with priority to those who speak foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Arabic; with priority to those who have ICT skills. We are complying with the national level to train quality and not just number.”

The post Over 80, 000 job seekers jostle for NIS 1,112 vacancies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

