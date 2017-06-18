Over N70b needed to complete East-West Road -NDDC boss – The Nation Newspaper
The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, has disclosed that the commission and its supervising Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs need over N70 billion to complete the construction of the East-West Road.
