Owerri bank robbery: Zenith Bank compensates slain cops’ families

A gang of four armed robbers attacked a Zenith Bank branch in Owerri on February 22, 2017, carted away some undisclosed amount of money from a customer whom they trailed to the premises. Four months later in June, an almost 3 minutes CCTV footage which captured the robbery was released to the public. The 2.58 minutes video, […]

The post Owerri bank robbery: Zenith Bank compensates slain cops’ families appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

