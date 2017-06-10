Owners of demolished structures in Kaduna cry for justice

Victims of demolished structure situated along Yakubu Gowon way, Kaduna, have expressed dismay over the development. One of the aggrieved land owners, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Muhammed, said the decision to demolish their property by the state government was inhuman, adding that, “all my ground rents were being paid yearly and I have my Certificate of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

