Oyakhilome cries for pension from the Federal government

The President of Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON), Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome, has on Friday urged the Federal Government not to delay the payment of pensioners’ entitlements. Oyakhilome, a former Military Administrator of Rivers, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. According to him, any money …

