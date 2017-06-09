Oyerinde Promises To Invest More In Referees

Nigeria Squash Federation presidential hopeful, Boye Oyerinde, has promised to invest more in the technical department of the sport upon assumption of office,if elected.

The current board member of the Lagos State Squash Association traced some of the problems facing the federation to the deficiency of the technical department at the national level.

To this end, Oyerinde has promised to identify and establish relevant development training programmes with internationally acceptable certification for coaches and referees across Nigeria to expose them to the latest techniques of the game.

“So many things are happening every day in squash, but because our technical personnel do not attend trainings and seminars, it is difficult for them to be up to date with these changes.

“When our referees and coaches mingle with their counterparts at the international level, it will bring them to relevance in the international squash community.”

Oyerinde lamented that a country such as Nigeria with a population of over 170million people cannot boast of a national team to represent her in international competitions.

“We are going to establish closed satellite tournaments within the country that would bring our players to relevance through Professional Squash Association (PSA) scoring tournaments as we continue to create awareness for the game of squash in Nigeria.

We will also work with the technical team to develop a robust grass roots program for the development of squash while efforts will be intensified to establish a national team complimented with Coaches, Trainers, Physio doctors and psychologists that will represent our country and make impact in the International squash circuit.- Oyerinde concluded.

