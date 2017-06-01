Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyinbo couple host Pastor Adeboye and his wife in Israel – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Oyinbo couple host Pastor Adeboye and his wife in Israel
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com came across pictures of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), being hosted by some 'oyinbos' while on a visit to Israel. Few days after commissioning the recently built ecumenical center in Port Harcourt, Rivers …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.