Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo 2019: 5 top candidates Ajimobi eyes as likely successor revealed

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Less than seventy two hours after Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State made a controversial statement that he would unveil his successor by May next year ahead of the 2019 Governorship election, government house sources have revealed names of five top politicians on the card of the governor as possible successor. DAILY POST leant Wednesday […]

Oyo 2019: 5 top candidates Ajimobi eyes as likely successor revealed

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.