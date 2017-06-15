Oyo Assembly confirms CBN’s Adebayo Adelabu, 7 others for Security Trust Fund BoT

Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed the appointment of Chairman and seven other members of the State Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees. They include a Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and one of the major governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu (Chairman). […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

