Oyo government shut down Alayande College over students’ protest

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Government has announced the indefinite closure of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED), Oyo, owing to violent protest by students over their welfare. This was made known in a statement issued in Ibadan on Friday by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela. The statement directed students of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

