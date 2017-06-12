Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo takes tough stance against rearing of cows in schools, public places

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State government has warned that herdsmen found allowing their cows into public schools or converting their playground to grazing fields will be arrested for prosecution. It also warned that the straying cattle will be seized as exhibits. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, gave the warning at a press conference in […]

Oyo takes tough stance against rearing of cows in schools, public places

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.