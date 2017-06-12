Oyo warns against herding of cattle in schools, public places

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State government has warned that herdsmen found shepherding cows into public schools or converting their playground to grazing fields would be arrested for prosecution, while the straying cattle would be seized as exhibits. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, gave the warning Ibadan against the backdrop of reports that cows invaded some public schools in Ibadan and other areas recently.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

