OYSG E-Governance Will Lead To Efficiency, Service Delivery – Ajimobi

Adebayo Waheed,

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has defended the introduction of the e-governance initiative, saying that it will lead to efficiency and service delivery.

The governor therefore directed all ministries, department and agencies to embrace the Oyo State Government e – Governance Initiative with immediate effect.

While launching the phase 1 of the initiative in Ibadan, he said that it was imperative to increase productivity, efficiency and service delivery to move the state forward.

He noted that this led to the immediate automation of government’s system.

“Oyo State is migrating from paper governance to e-Governance. Our vision is for our state to be the technology hub of the country and we need to start from within. People might say it is impossible but we are dreaming big and ready to walk the talk.

“All MDAs should embrace this initiative as from today and we are ready to back it up with the all necessary infrastructure to make it work. It is a known fact that to survive in this modern day, you must be technology compliant.

“As from today, we want a fast, efficient and result oriented civil/public service in Oyo State. Information is key as well as knowledge and the ability to manipulate the knowledge is our today and tomorrow for a better Oyo state,” the governor explained.

Ajimobi, however added that the e-Governance initiative is in tandem with the ongoing restructuring of the state’s civil and public service driven by a strong desire to modernize Oyo State.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Communication and Technology, Mr. Niyi Ajao disclosed that government had commenced the automation of all its in-house processes.

He assured that many ICT solutions companies have expressed their readiness to support the Oyo state Government to ensure the e-Governance initiative is a success.

Also, speaking on behalf of the ICT companies, the representative of MTN, Mr. Ladipo Leylander promised that the ICT companies are ready to support the Oyo State Government initiative through different solutions for various sectors including education, agriculture and health.

