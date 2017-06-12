Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pablo Vicky-D – “Raba”

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Victory Osaro Asemota (born march 7th 1991), better known by his stage name Pablo Vicky-D (sometimes stylized as Pablo), is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He started recording music at age 17, he is presently a recording Artist signed to HHG Music… The song Raba was inspired by the daily grind of a hustler and […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.