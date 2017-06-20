Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pakoto, Ijebu Ode, Muslim School battle for final tickets today

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

The semifinal matches of GTBank Ogun State Principals Cup Season Five hold today at the MKO Stadium in Abeokuta.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The semi final matches of the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank Plc) Ogun State Principals Cup Season Five hold today at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The male category will feature Pakoto High School, Ifo, meeting Anglican Grammar School, Ota, while Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu Ode, will square up with Ipara Community Grammar School, Ipara.

Ipara School had created an upset in the quarterfinal stage when it booked a semifinal ticket after beating last year’s runners-up, Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time.

Matches in the female cadre will witness contests between the defending champion, Muslim High School, Isolu, against Makun High School, Sagamu, while Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko will trade tackles with Our Lady of Apostles also from Ijebu Ode.

Iko Gateway had beaten last season’s runners up, Iganmode Grammar School 4-2 on penalties, while Muslim School survived a scare from Nawar-Ud-Deen High School, Ifo, who they eventually defeated 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the competition as defending champion.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.