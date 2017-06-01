Pages Navigation Menu

Palestinian Leader Admits Meeting with Trump was ‘Uncomfortable’ – Newsweek

Newsweek

Palestinian Leader Admits Meeting with Trump was 'Uncomfortable'
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conceded to colleagues in his Fatah party that he had a tense meeting with Donald Trump, after reports emerged of the U.S. president shouting at him in their Bethlehem meeting. In a meeting this week of the …
Looking back with regretsThe Jerusalem Post
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas 'admits Donald Trump yelled at him' in West Bank talksThe Independent
This Israeli Minister Could Block Trump Regional Peace PushBloomberg
CNSNews.com –The Times of Israel –Haaretz –Xinhua
