Pallaso’s zungu lover graduates. [Photo]

Musician Pallaso’s wife, Nicole Hayman has graduated.

The “Bubble” singer could not hide his excitement at the wife’s accomplishment. Taking to social media, he commended his baby mama for being a strong woman as she had to juggle work, school and family.

He posted: “I cant explain how proud I am of you. No one would understand. I can only imagine. Between work School and the kids. You are a strong woman. Congratulations Mama Dinari on this graduation. I love you so much and I hope this is a colorful beginning of a whole new world.”

