Pan Yoruba Coalition Calls for Oduduwa Republic

A Pan Yoruba group O’odua Nationalist Coalition, (ONAC), made up of 18 Yoruba groups has called for the creation of Oduduwa republic, Vanguard reports. Following the call for the sovereign nation of Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the ordering of Igbos out of the north by a Northern youth coalition, the pan Yoruba group […]

