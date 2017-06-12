Panayiotou’s lawyers want judge to recuse himself – Citizen

Pages Navigation Menu

Panayiotou's lawyers want judge to recuse himself
FILE PICTURE: Christopher Panayiotou stares straight ahead during his bail hearing application, 20 May 2015, at the Magistrates Court, Port Elizabeth. Picture: Judy de Vega. Advocate Terry Price, for Panayiotou, on Monday said that he would bring the …
Panayiotou – Video recording is admissibleNews24
Panayiotou Trial: Drama as Defence Adv Terry Price loses it in court and asks Judge Chetty to recuse himselfRNews
Ruling expected in Panayiotou trial-within-a-trialHerald live
South African Broadcasting Corporation –Jacaranda FM
