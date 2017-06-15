Panel exonerates army from allegations of extra-judicial killings, rape

The Special Board of Inquiry (SBOI) set up by the authorities of the Nigerian Army to look into alleged killing of protesters and human rights violations by its personnel who are involved in the fight against insurgency in the North East and internal security operations in the South East, yesterday, unveiled the content of its report

The 16-page documents released during a press conference, in Abuja, late on Wednesday exonerated the Nigerian Army of any wrongdoing in its roles in both the Northeast and Southeast security intervention efforts.

Presenting the report to journalists, the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, said contrary to allegations of killings, rape as well as other forms of human rights abuse levelled against the personnel of the Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations by Amnesty International (AI), there was nothing to suggest such developments ever happened.

The panel noted that it carried out holistic investigations on all allegations raised by the international human rights organisation across the two regions, saying it came to such conclusion having met with governors and stakeholders of both regions in the course of its assignment.

Angbazo said: “On the allegations of extrajudicial killings by Nigerian Army personnel in IDP camps, the board finds no evidence in support of this allegation.

“The board held open sessions with governors and senior government officials of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. They made no allegations of extra-judicial killings or sexual abuse against any military personnel.

“The board interacted extensively with the camp administrators, volunteer staff and local NGOs, government officials and the IDPs.

“There was no complaint of killings or allegations of sexual harassment against Nigerian Army personnel.

The panel said its findings were without bias, saying it carried out its assignment to the best of its ability.

“The board certify that it had conducted this investigation to the best of her ability and in good conscience and have presented all the facts regarding the allegations as they are.

“Our finding and recommendations are a true reflection of our unbiased assessment of the situation.

“Finally, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its loyalty and subordination to civil authorities in carrying out its constitutional roles and responsibilities, “the report noted.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

