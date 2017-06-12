Pages Navigation Menu

Paris Club Debt Refund: FG lied against Rivers – Wike

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RIVERS STATE Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Federal Government did not disburse N34billion to Rivers State as Paris Club Debt Refund, saying that the level of lies, deceit and negative propaganda by the Federal Government has reached an embarrassing level. Governor Wike challenged the Federal Government to publish the account where it paid […]

