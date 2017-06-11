Pages Navigation Menu

Paris Club Fund: We are yet to receive any N34 billion – Wike

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has debunked the claims that the state received the highest amount of the Paris refund club bond of Thirty-Four billion Naira. Governor Wike disclosed this during the first session of the eight Synod thanksgiving service at Saint Stephen’s Anglican Church, Rumueme Deanery. He said the state and two other PDP […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

