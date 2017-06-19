Paris Saint-Germain Drop James Rodriguez Interest For Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in James Rodriguez as they are ramping up their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe, reports Le Parisien.

James has been tipped to leave Real Madrid this summer and the Colombian’s agent Jorge Mendes had proposed to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that the Ligue 1 side make a move for the playmaker.

However, PSG have other transfer priorities, one of which is Monaco hotshot Mbappe, and they have subsequently cooled their interest in James.

Mbappe, 18, could cost PSG as much as €125m (£109.3m) this summer.

