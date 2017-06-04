Paris’s Eiffel Tower to Go Dark for London Attack Victims

The lights at the Eiffel Tower will be switched off Sunday night to honour victims of the attack in the heart of London that killed seven people and injured 48, the company running the monument said on Twitter.

“Tonight, at 1245 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack,” the Eiffel Tower’s Twitter feed said.

The Paris landmark has been switched off twice already this week, once for the victims of suicide blasts in Baghdad that killed at least 42 people and most recently to honour the 90 people killed in a huge truck bomb in Kabul.

AFP

