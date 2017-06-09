Parliament secretary granted leave following corruption allegations – Citizen
Parliament secretary granted leave following corruption allegations
Parliament said on Friday morning it had granted special leave to the secretary to parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, pending an investigation into allegations levelled against him. In a statement, Parliament said the presiding officers of parliament …
Secretary to Parliament on leave until corruption claims probed
Secretary to Parliament granted special leave
BREAKING: Parliament grants secretary special leave after Nehawu allegations
