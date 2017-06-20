Parliament to be briefed on Gupta naturalisation – News24
|
News24
|
Parliament to be briefed on Gupta naturalisation
News24
Cape Town – The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs will be briefed on Tuesday morning on the naturalisation application process of the Gupta family. On Monday last week, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it had received reliable information that …
Guptas' citizenship deviation explained
Home Affairs Dept set for grilling in Parly over Gupta family's citizenship
Parliament Committee seeks facts on Guptas' naturalisation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!