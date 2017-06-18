Parma Earn Promotion To Serie B Through Playoff

Parma are one step closer to a return to Serie A after sealing promotion to the Italian second tier on Saturday.

Parma were one of Italy’s most entertaining teams in the 1990s, winning three European titles and boasting a star-studded line-up including Gianluigi Buffon,Fabio Cannavaro, Hernan Crespo, Lilian Thuram, Gianfranco Zola and Juan Sebastian Veron.

However, Parma ran into deep financial troubles in the following two decades, culminating in their bankruptcy in 2015 and subsequent drop into Serie D, the lowest level of professional football in Italy.

The newly reborn club went unbeaten last season as they climbed into the third tier, but Roberto D’Aversa‘s men had to settle for second place behind Filippo Inzaghi‘s Venezia in Group B of Lega Pro this term.

However, having battled through a 28-team playoff system to book a meeting with Alessandria in the final at Florence’s Stadio Artemio Franchi, Manuel Scavone and Manuel Nocciolini got the goals to seal a 2-0 win for the Emilian side.

Parma join Venezia, Cremonese and Foggia in the Italian second tier next season.

