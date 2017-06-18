Partnering Outori puts us as ahead in Africa network communication – Aegis Boss

By Yinka Ajayi

Outori Nigeria, has finalised its affiliation arrangement with global advertising networks, Dentsu Aegis Network. The partnership will provide talent, new capability in the consumer experience sector and position Nigeria as the leading communications network in Africa.

Speaking in Lagos, the Group Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Africa, Bevis Hoets, said the affiliation with Outori Nigeria marked a remarkable to guarantee the required change

Similarly, Olagundoye, Managing Director, Outori stated: “Signing with Dentsu Aegis Network opens up a whole new level of opportunity, not just for us but for the industry and clients in this region. We are pleased to be part of the refreshing wave sweeping across the continent”, adding that the relationship will offer benefits and enriched bouquet of unique products offering.

We are a communication agency that offers experiential marketing, digital marketing, media consulting and content marketing, Dentsu Aegis Network is a global media group that specialises in media, digital and creative communications in Southern Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania. With our partnership, we envisage being a 100% digital economy business by 2020. This further strengthens our position as the leading communications network in Africa”.

The leadership team comprises the President, Obinna Aniche; Managing Director, Wole Olagundoye and Vice President, Business Development, Dele Anifowoshe.

The post Partnering Outori puts us as ahead in Africa network communication – Aegis Boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

