Party threatens Osinbajo with court contempt over 2017 budget

HOPE DEMOCRATIC Party, HDP, has threatened to invoke the contempt of court charge against acting President Yemi Osinbajo if he goes ahead to sign the 2017 national budget into law. The party maintained that the budget was a subject of litigation between it and the National Assembly over alleged padding in the name of constituency […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

