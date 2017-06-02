Pages Navigation Menu

Party threatens Osinbajo with court contempt over 2017 budget

HOPE DEMOCRATIC Party, HDP, has threatened to invoke the contempt of court charge against acting President Yemi Osinbajo if he goes ahead to sign the 2017 national budget into law. The party maintained that the budget was a subject of litigation between it and the National Assembly over alleged padding in the name of constituency […]

