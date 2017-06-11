Passenger demand surged by 10% – IATA

The Nation Newspaper

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that global passenger traffic data for April 2017 increased by 10.7 per cent when compared to the same period in 2016. The association said the surge was the fastest pace in six years. April …

Nigeria: Airlines Commit to Air Cargo Modernisation AllAfrica.com



all 2 news articles »