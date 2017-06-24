Passengers flock to Lagos Airport ahead Eid-el-Fitr holidays

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

lagos state logo PASSENGER traffic rose at the Domestic Terminals 1 and 2 of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Friday ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr holidays. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents at the airport terminals observed an influx …



and more »