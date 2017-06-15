Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Ashimolowo compels members to pay $1,000 dollars for each year they have lived on earth [VIDEO]

Nigerian highly placed cleric, founder and General Overseer of the Kingsway International Christian Center, KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has shocked his viewers after he compelled his congregants to give a thousand dollars for every year each of them had lived on earth. Pastor Ashimolowo already is worth over $10 million. He demanded in a church […]

