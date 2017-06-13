Pastor hires bouncers to prevent wife’s burial in Kwara State (Photo)

It was a bizarre drama over the weekend when an Abuja- based cleric, Jacob Oyedepo, invited ‘bouncers’ to disperse relatives and friends who had gathered to bury his wife on a property the deceased was said to have developed before death came calling. According to some sources, Oyedepo works with the Redeemed Christian Church of […]

The post Pastor hires bouncers to prevent wife’s burial in Kwara State (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

