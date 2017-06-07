Pasuma, Fathia Balogun, Salawa Abeni pay moving tributes to Moji Olaiya

TheCable

Entertainers such as Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Oshin, Pasuma, Queen Salawa Abeni and several others on Tuesday poured encomiums on the late Moji Olaiya during a night of tributes held on Tuesday. The event took place at the Blue Roof event centre of …



and more »