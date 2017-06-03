Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paul University JUPEB Application Form On Sale 2017/2018.

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the programmes of Paul University in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) Programme for 2017/2018 Session. Programme, which lasts for one academic session, leads to the award of JUPEB Certificate, which enables successful candidates gain Direct Entry Admission …

The post Paul University JUPEB Application Form On Sale 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.