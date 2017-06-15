Payment due NASS staff already settled — SunTrust Bank – Vanguard
Vanguard
Payment due NASS staff already settled — SunTrust Bank
LAGOS—The management of SunTrust Bank of Nigeria, yesterday, dismissed insinuations that it refused to pay National Assembly, NASS, account holders. The bank's reaction came against the backdrop of last Tuesday's protest by NASS staff who blamed …
We honoured our obligation on National Assembly staff salary, says SunTrust Bank
SunTrust denies withholding NASS members' salaries
