Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Payment due NASS staff already settled — SunTrust Bank – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Payment due NASS staff already settled — SunTrust Bank
Vanguard
LAGOS—The management of SunTrust Bank of Nigeria, yesterday, dismissed insinuations that it refused to pay National Assembly, NASS, account holders. The bank's reaction came against the backdrop of last Tuesday's protest by NASS staff who blamed …
We honoured our obligation on National Assembly staff salary, says SunTrust BankThe Nation Newspaper
SunTrust denies withholding NASS members' salariesNaija247news

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.