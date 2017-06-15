PDP calls for proper investigation as CCT acquits Saraki

The National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, has called for a proper investigation into corruption allegations before prosecution. Ogidi gave the advice while speaking with reporters in Abuja, following the acquital of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday. Ogidi said that the tribunal […]

PDP calls for proper investigation as CCT acquits Saraki

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

