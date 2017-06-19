PDP Chairman sent to prison for allegedly conniving with Babangida Aliyu to defraud Niger State – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
PDP Chairman sent to prison for allegedly conniving with Babangida Aliyu to defraud Niger State
Daily Post Nigeria
The Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tanko Beji, has been remanded in prison by a Minna High Court. Beji was arraigned by the Economic and Fianacial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly aiding former …
