PDP Chieftain, Tata remanded in prison custody – Counsel

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Tsauri popularly known as Tata has been remanded in prison custody, Counsel to Tata, Barrister Uyi Igunma has disclosed.

The counsel who disclosed this to Vanguard said Tata was arraigned before Chief Magistrate court I and later remanded in prison custody till Monday.

Bar. Igunma said his client, Tata was arrested for distribution of grains to Muslim faithfuls in Dutsi Local government area of the state in the spirit of the Month of Ramadan.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO Gambo Isah said Tata was invited by the police for questioning following a petition written to the command by members of the Dutsi community accusing him of causing public disturbance in the area hence his invitation.

It would be recalled that on the eve of elections into the Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency seat, Tata was arrested by the police and arraigned before the court on two-count charges of Nuisance – by distributing food to the needy and by campaigning on a horse back, after which he was granted bail in the sum of Five Hundred thousand Naira (500,000) with two sureties.

