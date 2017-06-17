PDP Chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick Shot By Unknown Gunmen, In Critical Condition (Photos)

Barr. Tubotamuno Dick, a chieftain of PDP and legal adviser to Kengema Unity Forum (KUF), is in a critical condition following Gunshot wounds he sustained on Wednesday in what is believed to be an attempted Assassination on his life.

According to reports, Mr Dick was on his way to drop his friend, Tomi Alalibo at Eagle Island when the suspected assassins attacked. While he survived the attack, his friend, Mr. Tomi died.

Here’s what the PDP Chieftain’s wife, Somina Evans shared on facebook;

Pal’s pls help me pray for d survival of my hubby Barr Tubotamuno Dick,who was attacked alongside with his friend few days ago on his way to Eagle Island, to drop his friend Mr Tomi Alalibo by an unknown gunmen.The attack was more like an assassination attempt rather than a robbery case as stated earlier.You can go to Ilaobushi police station to see the car,then you will be convinced with my point. And pray for God healings as he struggles btw life n death.

