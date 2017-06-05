PDP commiserates with Obanikoro over mother’s death

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condoled with the former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Wosilat Obanikoro.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaja Obanikoro died at the age 95 years on Saturday at her residence in Lagos.

She was buried same day at the Ikoyi Cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Mr Taofik Gani, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, said in Lagos that the party shared in the grief of the Obanikoros at this point in time.

He said the family was important to the party because the former minister was a chieftain of the party, who had held many political offices on the party’s platform.

“We commiserate with him as a chieftain of our party and one who has held several privileged political offices using our platform, PDP.

“The Obanikoro family is important to us and we use this period to implore him to increase his dedication to sincere public service.

“May the soul of late Madam Obanikoro rest in peace and may God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ he said.

