PDP disowns Dokpesi’s APDA
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from the newly formed Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA). The former ruling party said APDA did not emante from its stable. APDA, a new party, was unveiled in Abuja on Monday. Raymond Dokpesi, a member of the PDP, was at the event. In a statement issued hours […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
