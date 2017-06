PDP is bigger than any individual – Fayose

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP remain united in its bid to won the 2019 general elections. The governor stated this at a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum and party stakeholders held at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

The Meeting which had in attendance Governors of Mr. Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) as well as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, and the host Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose as well as party leaders such as Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Chief T. A. Orji (former Governor, Abia State). Chief Achike Udenwa (ex-Governor, Imo State), former Ministers of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, amongst others, was convened to deliberate on the future of the party.

The PDP bigwigs according to Fayose resolved to remain confident, committed and loyal to the PDP believing that the Party which “is more democratic than any other in the country”, will be united towards winning elections at all levels in 2019.

On the pending Appeal at the Supreme Court, the governor stressed that the party leaders are hopeful that the forthcoming judgment will further unite the party, adding that the much expected ruling will be that of no winner and no vanquished position.

Fayose maintained that the PDP is beyond every member and as such, all its members must be guided by its supremacy. He reassured Party members of their continuous agreement to work together for the overall success of the PDP and democracy.

Asked if he would still go ahead with his threat of dumping the party in the event of the Supreme Court ruling in favour of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Governor Fayose said was elusive, as he stated that his statement before the meeting was personal.

“You see, what’s important is that as individuals, we are still loyal to this party. Whatever statement, whatever position we have taken before this meeting is still our personal decision, personal statement.

“But look at all the governors standing here, wherever the party goes, we go.

“Like I said, the party is more important than all of us and we believe in this party. We believe the tomorrow of this party will be great and we are going to stand by this party till the end.

Asked if his relationship with Sheriff had improved, the chairman said what’s important is the party and not individual differences.

“You see, this party is beyond everybody, whether Sheriff, Makarfi or Fayose,” he stated.

We are saying again that we all believe in this party. We believe in the tomorrow of this party and we believe that this party will come together united for victory in 2019.

The post PDP is bigger than any individual – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest