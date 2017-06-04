PDP Leadership Tussle: CJN Under Pressure To Rule In Favour Of Makarfi

By Olanrewaju Arotimi, Calabar

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen is under pressure from his relations, allies and kinsmen to deliver judgment in favour of the Ahmed Makarfi -led group in the legal tussle on who is the authentic National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which is pending before the Supreme Court.

A source who is familiar with the issue, revealed that those piling the pressure on the CJN are a former governor of Cross River State, a serving senator who was a governor of Akwa-Ibom State, an ally of the CJN and the CJN’s blood relation, all of who converged on Calabar, the Cross River State capital a few days ago and resolved that the CJN must use his position to influence other justices on the panel to deliver judgment in favour of the Makarfi faction.

It was gathered that the CJN’s ally who is a lawyer, is the anchorman for the project and in order to make it work, some influential persons in the Makarfi group have contributed money to realize the plot.

According to the source, the CJN initially was unwilling to budge but when his blood relation reminded him that most of those in the plot,especially the former Governor and the ex-Akwa-Ibom Governor, now a Senator, played crucial roles for his confirmation as the CJN, he promptly gave in.

“Because of the pressure on the CJN, the Supreme Court which was supposed to give its verdict on the matter during the week failed to do so to allow for horse-trading and further consultations”, the source added.

Already, there is jubilation in the Makarfi camp in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling on the matter in its favour.

