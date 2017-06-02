Peace Mass Transit sets up vehicle assembly plant in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—Popular commercial transportation company, Peace Mass Transit Limited, PMT, has commenced assemblage of three brands of buses in Enugu.

Though 90 per cent of the bus components are imported, 10 per cent of the motor parts are locally fabricated.

Conducting newsmen round the assembly plant at Emene-Enugu, yesterday, Chairman and Chief Executive of PMT, Dr. Sam Onyishi, noted that though the plant is not yet completely operational, it has successfully rolled out 100 units of the improved version of Peace Hiace brand of commuter buses that have been tested and confirmed to be as good, if not better, as the ones assembled overseas.

Onyishi, who was represented by the company’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Timothy Ugwu, disclosed that PMT injects a minimum of 600 buses into its fleet every year, adding that the new plant is expected to augment the supply need of the company, for a start.

He further disclosed that the locally assembled Peace Hiace buses are fitted with improved features for optimum performance.

Such features for safety and comfort of passengers include rear air conditioner, speed limiter device, television, electronic break device, EBD and automatic break system, ABS.

Ugwu said: “For now, our transport company will buy up the entire units assembled in this plant and this is the first of such plant by a transport company in Nigeria.”

“We trained our workforce abroad and majority of them are Nigerians. The vehicles will give added value in terms of performance and the technology is Chinese trusted.

“We have dealt with our Chinese partners for over 15 years and these buses are digital dashboard vehicles. Before problems could develop on the vehicles, it would have given you 72 hours notice.

“They also contain tracking devices to enable us know the the conversation inside the vehicle, particularly passengers complaints.”

