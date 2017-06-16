Pearl Thusi Won’t Be Returning To Quantico For Season 3

Pearl Thusi — who joined the ABC drama last fall as a series regular — will not be returning for Season 3.

Pearl Thusi follows Yasmine Al Massri, who announced on social media she would not be returning for the show’s 13-episode third season.

Thusi played Dayana Mampasi, a driven, disciplined, type-A lawyer

The casting departures are due to creative changes on the show, which scored a last-minute 13-episode third-season renewal from ABC with a new showrunner at a lower license fee. The pick-up came less than 24 hours before the network’s upfront presentation last month. Creator/executive producer Josh Safran stepped down as showrunner but will stay on as a consultant for Season 3. A search is underway for his replacement.

