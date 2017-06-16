Pele Wants Brazil To Face Russia In 2018 World Cup Final – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Pele Wants Brazil To Face Russia In 2018 World Cup Final
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pele Three-time World Cup winner Pele says he would love to see Brazil play Russia in next year's World Cup final. Speaking at a sponsor's event in Moscow's Red Square on Friday to mark a year to go before the 2018 tournament, Pele shrugged off …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!