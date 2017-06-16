Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pele Wants Brazil To Face Russia In 2018 World Cup Final – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pele Wants Brazil To Face Russia In 2018 World Cup Final
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pele Three-time World Cup winner Pele says he would love to see Brazil play Russia in next year's World Cup final. Speaking at a sponsor's event in Moscow's Red Square on Friday to mark a year to go before the 2018 tournament, Pele shrugged off …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.