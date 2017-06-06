Pages Navigation Menu

Pep Guardiola backs Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola backs Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona
Daily Mail
'I think it's a great decision,' Guardiola said, speaking at the Johan Cruyff Memorial golf tournament. 'Luis Enrique did an amazing job in every sense, not just with title-winning but with how the team actually played. 'Ernesto Valverde is a good
